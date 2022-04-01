The fire at the oil depot fire in the Russian city of Belgorod was caused by airstrikes carried out by two Ukrainian military helicopters that entered the Russian airspace at a low altitude, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday

"The fire at the oil depot occurred because of the airstrike carried out by two helicopters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces that entered the Russian airspace at a low altitude," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The mayor of Belgorod, Anton Ivanov, specified that the oil depot employees at the site of the explosion were not injured.

"Two oil depot employees present at the site during the explosion, according to the updated information, were not injured," Ivanov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Emergency services told Sputnik that there was a threat of fire spreading to 16 fuel tanks.

"The fire covers eight tanks with fuels and gasoline. There is a threat of the fire spreading to another 16 reservoirs, as of 8:40 (local time, 08:40 GMT)," sources said.

Earlier in the morning, the governor of the Belgorod Region said that a fire had occurred at an oil depot in Belgorod. Residents of the nearby streets are being relocated to a safer place. Once the fire is extinguished, they will be able to return.