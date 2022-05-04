Oil Depot in Makiivka Catches Fire After City Was Shelled - DPR Office in JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The representative office of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said on Wednesdaythat the city of Makiivka was shelled and, according to preliminary data, an oil depot is on fire.

"Shelling by Ukraine's armed units was registered in the following direction: 08:41 (local time, 05:41 GMT) ” the city of Avdiivka ” the city of Makiivka: a 122-mm projectile was fired," the office said on Telegram.

The oil depot caught on fire after the explosion, according to a Sputnik correspondent.