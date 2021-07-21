UrduPoint.com
Oil, Gas Liquids Output In Norway Increases By 2% In June - Petroleum Directorate

Wed 21st July 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Norway's average daily production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and condensate have risen by 2% compared to May figures, reaching 1.88 million barrels per day, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday.

"Preliminary production figures for June 2021 show an average daily production of 1 883 000 barrels of oil, NGL and condensate," a company's report read.

In May, the daily production of liquid hydrocarbon amounted to 1.846 million barrels per day, or 2% lower than in June. The June figures are still 6.3% less than the forecast, according to the NPD, which listed technical issues and maintenance work in some fields among the reasons for the decrease.

The company also presented average daily figures for liquids output last month, which included, in particular, 1.674 million barrels of oil, 196,000 barrels of NGL and 12,000 barrels of condensate.

