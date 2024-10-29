Open Menu

Oil Giant BP Reports Drop In Third-quarter Net Profit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Oil giant BP reports drop in third-quarter net profit

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Britain's BP on Tuesday announced a sharp fall in net profit for the third quarter, with the oil and gas giant hit by weak oil trading and refining margins.

Profit after taxation slumped to $206 million in the three months to September, after a net profit of $4.9 billion in the same period in 2023, BP said in a results statement.

The company's underlying replacement cost profit excluding exceptional items -- a measure of operating earnings -- came in at $2.3 billion, down more than $1 billion from a year earlier.

Total revenue dropped around 11 percent to $48.

3 billion.

Energy majors are also feeling the impact of declining gas prices, which have fallen heavily since soaring after the invasion of Ukraine by major energy producer Russia in early 2022.

"In oil and gas, we see the potential to grow through the decade with a focus on value over volume," chief executive Murray Auchincloss said in an earnings statement.

Looking to the fourth quarter, the company said it expects to report lower upstream production, lower volumes and for refining margins to remain low.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Oil Same September Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

Five people killed in Proom area of Panjgur

8 minutes ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold prices increase by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custod ..

Imaan Mazari, her husband given into police custody for three-day physical reman ..

20 minutes ago
 Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

Hezbollah appoints Naim Qassem as its new head

42 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2024

3 hours ago
 'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

3 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

3 hours ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

6 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

15 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

15 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World