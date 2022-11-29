UrduPoint.com

Oil Leak Occurred Off Coast Of Israeli City Of Eilat - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 08:47 PM

An oil leak from a tanker occurred near the Israeli city of Eilat on Tuesday, the Times of Israel newspaper reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) An oil leak from a tanker occurred near the Israeli city of Eilat on Tuesday, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

According to the media, a small amount of oil leaked from an oil tanker at the Europe Asia Pipeline Company terminal in the southern city of Eilat, however the leak was quickly contained by the Israeli Ministry of Environment.

Environmental officials are on-site responding to the spill implications, the media said, adding that vulnerable coral reefs off the Eilat coast can be endangered by the incident.

