Oil majors seal $10 bn investment for Uganda megaproject

Kampala, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :French and Chinese oil giants said Tuesday they had sealed a landmark $10 billion deal to develop Uganda's energy resources and build a vast regional oil pipeline, a megaproject that has incensed environmental campaign groups.

The so-called Final Investment Decision was announced at a ceremony in Kampala by the heads of France's Total and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

"Today is the day we commit to invest $10 billion in the Tilenga and Kingfisher projects and the 1,443 km long pipeline," Total's chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.