Oil Pipeline Explosion Causes Fire In US State Of Louisiana - Reports

Oil Pipeline Explosion Causes Fire in US State of Louisiana - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) An oil pipeline explosion on Lake Lery in the US state of Louisiana likely resulted in a fire that is still to be extinguished, media reported on Friday, citing local authorities.

A fire, presumably caused by the explosion, started on Thursday afternoon and has not been still extinguished, with the exact cause behind the incident still under investigation, Parish President Guy McInnis told the WGNO broadcaster.

No injuries or casualties have been reported yet, according to the broadcaster.

The US Coast Guard said the pipeline was secure and did not discharge oil, but the line was still on fire, which is expected to be put out as soon as the fuel remaining in the water burns up.

