Oil Prices Crash to 4-Year Lows After Russia Refuses Deeper Output Cuts With OPEC

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Oil prices tumbled as much as 9 percent to four-year lows on Friday after Russia refused to enter into deeper production cuts with Saudi Arabia and other oil producers to save the market from further collapse from energy demand lost to the coronavirus crisis.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the New York-traded benchmark for US crude oil, was down $3.78, or 8.2 percent, at $42.12 per barrel by 12:38 p.m. EST (17:38 GMT). Earlier in the day, WTI fell to $41.77, its lowest since April 2016.

Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude oil, was down $4.45, or 9 percent, to $45.54 after falling earlier to $45.29, its lowest since June 2017.

The Saudi-led OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has had production cutting pacts since 2016 with non-member allies led by Russia. The wider alliance, known as OPEC+, met in Vienna on Friday to discuss a potential cut of another 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) above an existing pact to reduce as much as 2.2 million bpd from the start of 2020.

OPEC+ issued a statement after Friday's talks, saying it would continue consultations to stabilize the oil market, without mentioning the deeper cuts.

Analysts said Russia's hesitation to deepen production cuts was probably related to concerns that it would lose more market share to US shale oil drillers, who were not members of OPEC+ and were producing at record highs.

"The Russians may have [done] the Saudis a favor as this seems a calculated move to bankrupt more US shale companies that have been competing with OPEC+ for market share," Phil Flynn, analyst at the price Futures Group brokerage in Chicago, said in a statement to Sputnik.

The International Energy Agency forecast recently that demand for oil will be 435,000 barrels less per day in the first quarter of this year, versus the opening quarter of 2019, from consumption lost to the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

US crude production reached a record high of 13.1 million bpd last week, exports crossed 4 million bpd the first time since December, a bumper figure for a country that lifted a 40-year ban on crude shipments just in 2016.