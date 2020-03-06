UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Prices Crash To 4-Year Lows After Russia Refuses Deeper Output Cuts With OPEC

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Oil Prices Crash to 4-Year Lows After Russia Refuses Deeper Output Cuts With OPEC

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Oil prices tumbled as much as 9 percent to four-year lows on Friday after Russia refused to enter into deeper production cuts with Saudi Arabia and other oil producers to save the market from further collapse from energy demand lost to the coronavirus crisis.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the New York-traded benchmark for US crude oil, was down $3.78, or 8.2 percent, at $42.12 per barrel by 12:38 p.m. EST (17:38 GMT). Earlier in the day, WTI fell to $41.77, its lowest since April 2016.

Brent, the London-traded global benchmark for crude oil, was down $4.45, or 9 percent, to $45.54 after falling earlier to $45.29, its lowest since June 2017.

The Saudi-led OPEC, or the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has had production cutting pacts since 2016 with non-member allies led by Russia. The wider alliance, known as OPEC+, met in Vienna on Friday to discuss a potential cut of another 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) above an existing pact to reduce as much as 2.2 million bpd from the start of 2020.

OPEC+ issued a statement after Friday's talks, saying it would continue consultations to stabilize the oil market, without mentioning the deeper cuts.

Analysts said Russia's hesitation to deepen production cuts was probably related to concerns that it would lose more market share to US shale oil drillers, who were not members of OPEC+ and were producing at record highs.

"The Russians may have [done] the Saudis a favor as this seems a calculated move to bankrupt more US shale companies that have been competing with OPEC+ for market share," Phil Flynn, analyst at the price Futures Group brokerage in Chicago, said in a statement to Sputnik.

The International Energy Agency forecast recently that demand for oil will be 435,000 barrels less per day in the first quarter of this year, versus the opening quarter of 2019, from consumption lost to the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

US crude production reached a record high of 13.1 million bpd last week, exports crossed 4 million bpd the first time since December, a bumper figure for a country that lifted a 40-year ban on crude shipments just in 2016.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Oil Vienna Alliance Price Chicago Saudi Arabia April May June December 2017 2016 2019 2020 Market From Share Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 32 - Reports

27 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah Visits Those Injur ..

27 minutes ago

Passengers on cruise ship off California await cor ..

27 minutes ago

Higher education quality to be improved for better ..

30 minutes ago

DISCOs disconnect connections of 50 top running de ..

30 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee sub-body seeks briefing ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.