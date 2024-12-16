Oil Prices Fall Amid Uncertainty Over Fed’s 2025 Roadmap
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Oil prices decreased on Monday due to ongoing uncertainties surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) roadmap for 2025, as well as macroeconomic data pointing to a slowdown in the country’s economic growth.
The international oil benchmark of Brent crude fell by 0.2 to $73.92 per barrel at 10.58 am local time (0758 GMT), down from the previous session's close of $74.06.
The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate also declined by 0.2% to $70.49 per barrel, compared to $70.64 at the close of the prior session.
Analysts noted that market participants are closely watching the Fed’s monetary decisions and statements by Chairman Jerome Powell following the Fed’s meeting for insights into future policy actions. These uncertainties are contributing to volatility in the markets and are expected to impact oil prices.
It is anticipated that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points this week.
Meanwhile, macroeconomic data from the US showed signs of slowing economic growth in the world's largest oil consumer, putting additional pressure on prices.
The number of people applying for unemployment benefits for the first time in the US rose to 242,000 in the week ending Dec. 7, surpassing market expectations. This increase raised concerns about demand, supporting the downward movement in oil prices.
However, concerns over reduced demand were somewhat alleviated by expectations surrounding US policy under President Donald Trump, including potential tax cuts, tariffs, and immigration restrictions, which could provide some support to the economy. These factors helped to limit the downward price movements.
Moreover, expectations that a stimulus package would soon be announced in China, the world’s largest oil importer, could boost economic growth and oil demand, which would support price rises.
Recent Stories
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From World
-
Big demo in US city of Dallas demands Aafia's release; Sen. Talha urges Biden to pardon her3 minutes ago
-
Oil prices fall amid uncertainty over Fed’s 2025 roadmap3 minutes ago
-
Top South Korean court begins Yoon impeachment trial3 minutes ago
-
Race against time for Mayotte rescuers after cyclone4 minutes ago
-
Germany's Scholz to trigger elections with confidence vote1 hour ago
-
UN conference in Riyadh ends after approving global action plan on land degradation, drought2 hours ago
-
Race against time for Mayotte rescuers after cyclone2 hours ago
-
Doncic triple-double leads Mavs over Warriors in record duel3 hours ago
-
North Korea state media slams South's Yoon as 'ringleader of rebellion'3 hours ago
-
N. Korea state media slams South's Yoon as 'ringleader of rebellion'3 hours ago
-
Five years on from the pandemic, long Covid keeps lives on hold3 hours ago
-
Libya farmer breaks new ground with outlier date variety3 hours ago