Oil Prices Go Down Today After Saudi's Price War With Russia

Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:59 AM

Oil prices go down today after Saudi's price war with Russia

The reports say that oil prices went 30 per cent low after Saudi Arabia launched price war with Russia.

TOKYO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) Following Saudi Arabia’s war with Russia by cutting down selling prices and vowing to unleash its supply onto a market rolling from falling demand owing to Coronavirus outbreak, Oil fell by around 30 per cent here on Monday.

(More Info to follow)

More Stories From World

