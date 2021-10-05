Oil prices jump as OPEC+ keeps gradual output hike

Oil prices surged on Tuesday after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, decided to continue the current plan for moderate increases in output

NEW YORK, Oct. (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) --:

The West Texas Intermediate for November delivery added 1.74 U.S. dollars, or 2.3 percent, to settle at 77.

62 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for December delivery increased 1.98 dollars, or 2.5 percent, to close at 81.26 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

OPEC+ on Monday reconfirmed the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved in July, and agreed to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 400,000 barrels per day for November.