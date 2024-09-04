Oil Prices, Stocks Slump On Growth Worries
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 08:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Oil prices slumped more than four percent and global stocks retreated amid growth worries ahead of key US employment data later in the week.
Major US indices spent the entire day in the red, with the Nasdaq finishing down more than three percent following lackluster manufacturing data.
The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index was 47.2 percent in August, up slightly from a month earlier, but still well below the 50-point mark separating expansion from contraction.
ISM officials said demand remained subdued, leading to a fifth straight month of contraction.
The stock market losses come ahead of major employment data later in the week that will have a say in upcoming US monetary policy decisions.
The prior jobs report sparked a brief but dramatic sell-off in US equities, elevating recession fears before subsequent economic reports bolstered confidence.
Another weak jobs report would be a "significant headwind," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.
"Then you have two in a row and you start to be concerned about the future of the economy and jobs," Hogan said.
Analysts noted that September is an historically weak period for stocks.
"I think there's just profit taking, kind of rebalancing going on there," said Sam Burns, chief strategist of Mill Street Research. "And now that earnings season is over, there's much less in terms of corporate news to drive things."
Earlier, bourses in Europe and Asia also pulled back, while oil prices hit eight-month lows.
Recent Stories
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
More Stories From World
-
DR Congo jail break attempt leaves 129 dead3 minutes ago
-
Japan's Nikkei plunges 3% after Wall Street drop12 minutes ago
-
Fritz, Navarro into US Open semi-finals as home hopes soar12 minutes ago
-
Coal generates less than 50% of Australian electricity for first time13 minutes ago
-
Several Ukrainian ministers resign as ruling party signals major reshuffle6 hours ago
-
At least 81 killed in Nigeria in suspected Boko Haram attack: officials6 hours ago
-
Polio vaccination targets surpassed for Gaza children: WHO8 hours ago
-
Ugandan opposition leader 'shot in the leg by police': statement9 hours ago
-
WHO issues global guidelines to tackle antibiotic pollution from manufacturing9 hours ago
-
Navarro into US Open semi-finals as Tiafoe, Fritz target all-American clash9 hours ago
-
EU slams arrest warrant for Venezuela opposition candidate10 hours ago
-
China, Pakistan universities plan to exchange germplasm, boost bio-health agriculture10 hours ago