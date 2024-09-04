Oil Prices, Stocks Slump On Growth Worries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Oil prices slumped more than four percent and global stocks retreated amid growth worries ahead of key US employment data later in the week.
Major US indices spent the entire day in the red, with the Nasdaq finishing down more than three percent following lackluster manufacturing data.
The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index was 47.2 percent in August, up slightly from a month earlier, but still well below the 50-point mark separating expansion from contraction.
ISM officials said demand remained subdued, leading to a fifth straight month of contraction.
The stock market losses come ahead of major employment data later in the week that will have a say in upcoming US monetary policy decisions.
The prior jobs report sparked a brief but dramatic sell-off in US equities, elevating recession fears before subsequent economic reports bolstered confidence.
Another weak jobs report would be a "significant headwind," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.
"Then you have two in a row and you start to be concerned about the future of the economy and jobs," Hogan said.
Analysts noted that September is an historically weak period for stocks.
"I think there's just profit taking, kind of rebalancing going on there," said Sam Burns, chief strategist of Mill Street Research. "And now that earnings season is over, there's much less in terms of corporate news to drive things."
Earlier, bourses in Europe and Asia also pulled back, while oil prices hit eight-month lows.
Recent Stories
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
More Stories From World
-
Pope hails Indonesia’s ‘unifying fabric’ as Jokowi hosts 3rd papal visit15 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian FM submits resignation: parliament speaker16 minutes ago
-
Mexico, Bosnia FMs congratulate Iran's newly-appointed counterpart16 minutes ago
-
Iran’s goalball team ranks 5th in Paris Paralympics16 minutes ago
-
Singapore intensifies mpox prevention measures25 minutes ago
-
China reports decline in workplace accidents in Jan-Aug25 minutes ago
-
South Korea deploys military doctors to address health emergency amid strike by medics25 minutes ago
-
124 killed by traffic accidents in Vietnam in four-day holiday35 minutes ago
-
New Zealand sees tourism recovering35 minutes ago
-
China to hold high-level IP conference for BRI countries36 minutes ago
-
Swedish telecoms operator Telia says to cut 3,000 jobs1 hour ago
-
Japan's Nikkei closes down more than 4% after Wall Street drop2 hours ago