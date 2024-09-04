Oil prices, stocks slump on growth worries

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Oil prices slumped more than four percent and global stocks retreated amid growth worries ahead of key US employment data later in the week.

Major US indices spent the entire day in the red, with the Nasdaq finishing down more than three percent following lackluster manufacturing data.

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index was 47.2 percent in August, up slightly from a month earlier, but still well below the 50-point mark separating expansion from contraction.

ISM officials said demand remained subdued, leading to a fifth straight month of contraction.

The stock market losses come ahead of major employment data later in the week that will have a say in upcoming US monetary policy decisions.