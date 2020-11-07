UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:13 PM

Oil Production in Libya Exceeds 1 Million Barrels Per Day - National Oil Corporation

The production of oil in Libya has surpassed 1 million barrels per day, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The production of oil in Libya has surpassed 1 million barrels per day, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement on Saturday.

"The National Oil Corporation reports that it managed to increase its [oil] production to 1,036,035 barrels per day," the statement said.

The report added that NOC was currently facing serious financial difficulties, which led to the accumulation of debts to other companies in the energy sector and significant payroll delays in its service companies.

"The National Oil Corporation confirms that it may not be able to maintain the current level of production, moreover, it may be reduced or completely suspended due to the obstruction by a number of parties of the corporation's efforts to increase oil production and revive the national economy," the statement added.

In September, Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army, announced the resumption of oil production and export from Libyan ports after months of suspension over hostilities. Within the context, the NOC lifted a state of emergency at ports and oil fields.

