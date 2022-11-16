UrduPoint.com

Oil Pumping Bia Druzhba Pipeline Stopped Due To Damaged Transformer Station - Szijjarto

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 01:10 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Oil pumping through the Druzhba pipeline was stopped due to damage to its transformer station as a result of a strike on the territory of Ukraine, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

Transneft told Sputnik on Tuesday that the pumping of oil via the Druzhba pipeline in the direction of Hungary had been suspended due to a voltage drop in Ukraine after Russia's strikes at the country's energy facilities.

"As a result of the Russian missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, the Ukrainian energy infrastructure was noticeably damaged.

Yesterday, the supply of oil via the Druzhba oil pipeline, through which oil from Russia goes to Hungary via Ukraine, was temporarily suspended," Szijjarto said, as broadcast on his social media.

According to the data Hungary received, the pipeline itself was not damaged, only "the infrastructure serving it was damaged, one transformer station, which sets in motion the means necessary to provide electricity," the top diplomat said.

The Druzhba oil pipeline will probably be able to resume operations in a short time after repairing the infrastructure, the minister added.

