MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Oil reservoirs caught fire at Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region overnight, Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said on Thursday.

"The fire of tanks with oil products at Ilsky Oil Refinery in the Seversky district has been confirmed," Kondratyev said on Telegram.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations was fighting the blaze at the site, the governor said, adding that, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and local residents were not in danger.

According to the governor, some 167 firefighters and 37 fire engines were battling the blaze until it was completely extinguished.

On Wednesday morning, an oil tank was caught on fire at an oil refinery in the village of Volna in the Krasnodar region. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the blaze was caused by a drone that fell.