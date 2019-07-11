UrduPoint.com
Oil Rig Workers In US Gulf Of Mexico Evacuate Ahead Of Tropical Cyclone - Safety Bureau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) A hurricane forming in the US Gulf of Mexico has forced oil workers to flee production platforms, rigs and also to seal underwater valves located below the surface of the ocean floor, shutting down nearly one third of oil production, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said in a press release on Wednesday.

"From operator reports, BSEE estimates that approximately 31.89 percent of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut-in, which equates to 602,715 barrels of oil per day," the release said. "It is also estimated that approximately 17.85 percent of the natural gas production, or 496.2 million cubic feet per day in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut-in.

Shut-in procedures involve closing safety valves located below the ocean-floor surface to prevent the release of oil or gas, the release explained.

In addition, personnel have been evacuated from 15 production platforms and four mobile oil rigs, the release said.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said a tropical cyclone is expected to form by Thursday over the north-central Gulf of Mexico. A tropical cyclone becomes a hurricane when maximum sustained winds reach 74 miles per hour.

At 2:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday, NHC reported that heavy rains and flooding were already occurring over southeastern portions of the state of Louisiana.

