Oil Rises After Strong US Employment Data
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Oil prices continued to climb on Monday, buoyed by better-than-expected US employment data.
International benchmark Brent crude rose 0.78% to $78.49 per barrel as of 10.43 am local time (0743 GMT), up from the previous session’s close of $77.88. Meanwhile, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) increased 0.94%, reaching $74.76 per barrel, after closing at $74.06 in the prior session.
The surge in prices follows stronger-than-expected employment figures in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer. Non-farm payrolls increased by 254,000 in September, exceeding market expectations, while the unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% to 4.1%. This improvement in the labor market has heightened risk appetite in global markets.
Last month’s employment growth was the strongest in six months, and the unemployment rate hit its lowest level in three months.
