UrduPoint.com

Oil Slick From Half-Sunk Ship Off Gibraltar Reached Spanish Coast - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Oil Slick From Half-Sunk Ship Off Gibraltar Reached Spanish Coast - Reports

Engine oil from a half-sunk ship off the coast of Gibraltar has spread to the coast of Spain, Spanish media reported on Friday, citing Juan Franco, mayor of the city of La Linea de la Concepcion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Engine oil from a half-sunk ship off the coast of Gibraltar has spread to the coast of Spain, Spanish media reported on Friday, citing Juan Franco, mayor of the city of La Linea de la Concepcion.

On Monday, two ships collided in the Bay of Gibraltar and one of the vessels partially sank. The partially sunken bulk carrier OS 35, which was carrying heavy oil, diesel and lubricant oil, leaked fuel.

On Thursday, the Gibraltar authorities started taking steps to stop the discharge of fuel from the vents, pump it out of the ship's fuel tanks and collect the fuel that has already leaked.

Oil from one of the ship's cranes reached Spain's coast, Franco told the TVE broadcaster, adding that the heavy oil fuel leak, which occurred on Thursday, is under control.

Half of the fuel leak has been fixed, but the part of fuel that has gone beyond the protective barrier and reached the coast still needs to be cleaned up.

Related Topics

Oil Concepcion Gibraltar Spain Media From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister announces Rs 3 bln for reconstructi ..

Prime Minister announces Rs 3 bln for reconstruction in flood hit Gilgit Baltist ..

2 minutes ago
 Floods affected 9.716 mln in Sindh, death tally at ..

Floods affected 9.716 mln in Sindh, death tally at 522: Info minister

2 minutes ago
 Top Downing Street Aide, Cabinet Minister Accused ..

Top Downing Street Aide, Cabinet Minister Accused of Sexual Misconduct - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Brave nation to overcome problems caused by rains, ..

Brave nation to overcome problems caused by rains, floods in country, Balochista ..

5 minutes ago
 Man found dead with gunshot wound on head

Man found dead with gunshot wound on head

5 minutes ago
 G7 to implement Russian oil price cap 'urgently'

G7 to implement Russian oil price cap 'urgently'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.