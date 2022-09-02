Oil Slick From Half-Sunk Ship Off Gibraltar Reached Spanish Coast - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Engine oil from a half-sunk ship off the coast of Gibraltar has spread to the coast of Spain, Spanish media reported on Friday, citing Juan Franco, mayor of the city of La Linea de la Concepcion.

On Monday, two ships collided in the Bay of Gibraltar and one of the vessels partially sank. The partially sunken bulk carrier OS 35, which was carrying heavy oil, diesel and lubricant oil, leaked fuel.

On Thursday, the Gibraltar authorities started taking steps to stop the discharge of fuel from the vents, pump it out of the ship's fuel tanks and collect the fuel that has already leaked.

Oil from one of the ship's cranes reached Spain's coast, Franco told the TVE broadcaster, adding that the heavy oil fuel leak, which occurred on Thursday, is under control.

Half of the fuel leak has been fixed, but the part of fuel that has gone beyond the protective barrier and reached the coast still needs to be cleaned up.