UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Spill Found In Russia's Anadyr Estuary In Chukotka Autonomous Area - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:55 PM

Oil Spill Found in Russia's Anadyr Estuary in Chukotka Autonomous Area - Authorities

An oil spill has been detected in the waters of Anadyr Estuary in Russia's Chukotka Autonomous Area, the regional authorities said on Thursday, adding that the source of the leak is being determined

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) An oil spill has been detected in the waters of Anadyr Estuary in Russia's Chukotka Autonomous Area, the regional authorities said on Thursday, adding that the source of the leak is being determined.

"In the area of the fifth dock in of the Anadyr Estuary waters, traces of oil products have been found. The length [of the oil spill] is about 50 meters [164 feet], and the width is 1.5 meters. We are working to determine the source of leakage. There is no threat of water supplies contamination," the regional government said on its Instagram account.

The authorities said that anti-oil barriers would be set up in the area to prevent the leakage from spreading. After the spill is eliminated, oil products will be recovered using a sorbent.

Meanwhile, the regional department of natural resources and environment said that it used a quadrocopter to record footage of the contaminated area, which showed only residual traces of oil products.

Related Topics

Water Russia Oil Anadyr From Government Instagram

Recent Stories

Ramiz asks Pakistan to adopt an aggressive approac ..

26 seconds ago

Lightning zap Blue Jackets to advance in NHL playo ..

28 seconds ago

Foreign Currency Account Scheme 20 august 2020

29 seconds ago

Foreign exchange rates in karachi 20 august 2020

31 seconds ago

Japan's first Olympic badminton gold winner Takaha ..

11 minutes ago

China to allow first football fans in stadiums sin ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.