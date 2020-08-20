An oil spill has been detected in the waters of Anadyr Estuary in Russia's Chukotka Autonomous Area, the regional authorities said on Thursday, adding that the source of the leak is being determined

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) An oil spill has been detected in the waters of Anadyr Estuary in Russia's Chukotka Autonomous Area, the regional authorities said on Thursday, adding that the source of the leak is being determined.

"In the area of the fifth dock in of the Anadyr Estuary waters, traces of oil products have been found. The length [of the oil spill] is about 50 meters [164 feet], and the width is 1.5 meters. We are working to determine the source of leakage. There is no threat of water supplies contamination," the regional government said on its Instagram account.

The authorities said that anti-oil barriers would be set up in the area to prevent the leakage from spreading. After the spill is eliminated, oil products will be recovered using a sorbent.

Meanwhile, the regional department of natural resources and environment said that it used a quadrocopter to record footage of the contaminated area, which showed only residual traces of oil products.