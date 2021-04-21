Oil Spill Found Near Missing Indonesian Submarine - Reports

An oil spill was found near the site where an Indonesian navy submarine was located before going missing, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) An oil spill was found near the site where an Indonesian navy submarine was located before going missing, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

According to Reuters, the ministry deployed two vessels with sonar culpability to locate the missing submarine.

Earlier in the day, the Indonesian Daily Star news agency reported that communication was lost with the submarine with over 50 people on board that was taking part in drills near Bali. According to Daily Star, the missing submarine may be at depth of 2300 feet.