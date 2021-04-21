UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Spill Found Near Missing Indonesian Submarine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 06:32 PM

Oil Spill Found Near Missing Indonesian Submarine - Reports

An oil spill was found near the site where an Indonesian navy submarine was located before going missing, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) An oil spill was found near the site where an Indonesian navy submarine was located before going missing, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

According to Reuters, the ministry deployed two vessels with sonar culpability to locate the missing submarine.

Earlier in the day, the Indonesian Daily Star news agency reported that communication was lost with the submarine with over 50 people on board that was taking part in drills near Bali. According to Daily Star, the missing submarine may be at depth of 2300 feet.

Related Topics

Oil SITE May

Recent Stories

A Favourite with the Experts – the all new realm ..

10 minutes ago

Prime Minister inaugurates OPD Block at KTH

3 minutes ago

TikTok faces UK lawsuit over alleged kids' data br ..

3 minutes ago

PCB reopens club registration portal

26 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives, infects 885 others i ..

3 minutes ago

Agri fair price shops continued providing 25pc dis ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.