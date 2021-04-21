UrduPoint.com
Oil Spill Found Where Missing Indonesian Submarine Lost Contact: Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:28 PM

Oil spill found where missing Indonesian submarine lost contact: ministry

An oil spill was spotted in waters where an Indonesian submarine with 53 crew submerged shortly before losing contact, the country's defence ministry said Wednesday, as the military scrambled to find the missing vessel

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :An oil spill was spotted in waters where an Indonesian submarine with 53 crew submerged shortly before losing contact, the country's defence ministry said Wednesday, as the military scrambled to find the missing vessel.

"Around 7:00 am, monitoring by a helicopter discovered an oil spill in the position where the submarine submerged," the ministry said in a statement.

