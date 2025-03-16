Open Menu

Oil Spill In Ecuador River Brings Emergency Declaration

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2025 | 09:10 AM

Oil spill in Ecuador river brings emergency declaration

Quininde, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) An oil spill in northwestern Ecuador has turned a river black, prompting authorities to declare an environmental emergency and order residents to ration drinking water.

The spill, believed to have been caused when a landslide ruptured a major oil pipeline, has contaminated a section of the Esmeraldas River in the province of the same name.

Residents in the town of Cube, where the water had changed color, were trying to stop the flow by building dikes, an AFP journalist saw.

"The mud formed by the oil has penetrated all the hillsides," said farmer Fernando Gandara.

The Emergency Operations Committee in the provincial capital, also called Esmeraldas, declared an environmental emergency over concerns about water quality.

Vilko Villacis, mayor of the city of more than 200,000, said the leak had caused "unprecedented" damages.

His office halted the diversion of river water to an aqueduct supplying the city and urged people to ration water.

On Friday, state-owned Petroecuador said it was working to address the emergency at the pipeline, part of the Trans-Ecuadorian Pipeline System (SOTE) which transports crude oil from the Amazon.

The company has not estimated the volume of oil spilled.

Ecuador last year produced 475,000 barrels of crude a day, exporting 72 percent of the total.

The SOTE is the most used pipeline system in the country, with the capacity to transport 360,000 barrels per day on the 500-kilometer (310-mile) journey from the Amazon to the Pacific coast.

Recent Stories

vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining ..

Vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEIS ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held i ..

Dubai’s Most Noble Number charity auction held in support of Fathers’ Endowm ..

6 hours ago
 Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

Deadly tornadoes ravage US South, leaving 14 dead

7 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of Princess Noura bint Ban ..

8 hours ago
 Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ..

Vehicle targeted by Israeli drone in Gaza despite ceasefire

10 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, e ..

Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..

13 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

14 hours ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

14 hours ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

14 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

14 hours ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

15 hours ago
 UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago

More Stories From World