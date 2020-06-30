Oil Spill in Moscow Region River Originated From Construction Company Premises - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The leak of petrochemical products into the Khimki Reservoir of greater Moscow Region sprang from the territory of a local military construction organization, the Russian Federal Service for Nature Management Oversight, Rosprirodnadzor, said on Tuesday.

Last week, one of the rivers filling the Khimki Reservoir had 247,000 square feet of waters contaminated by leaked oil. Federal authorities said the concentration of contaminants was a thousand times above the threshold limit value.

"We have determined the source of discharge of petrochemicals (oil) to be the 'Spetsstroy' Main Military Construction Directorate [GVSU] located in the city of Khimki.

The territory of GVSU Spetsstroy was inspected. The inspection of a well in the named organization's territory revealed it was filled with petrochemicals (oil). Samples were collected," Rosprirodnadzor said in a statement.

Inspectors also found several unsealed large jars filled with oil as well as an abandoned car park with underground reservoirs containing traces of oil, presumably diesel fuel, the statement said.

According to Rosprirodnadzor, oil was also found in a nearby located municipal well.