UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Spill In Russia's Norilsk To Be Localized In Two Weeks If Weather Permits - Nornickel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:07 PM

Oil Spill in Russia's Norilsk to Be Localized in Two Weeks If Weather Permits - Nornickel

The fuel spill from the thermal power plant in the Russian Arctic city of Norilsk can be taken under control within 14 days, if the weather conditions are favorable, the first vice-president and the chief operating officer at the Nornickel metals company, Sergey Dyachenko, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The fuel spill from the thermal power plant in the Russian Arctic city of Norilsk can be taken under control within 14 days, if the weather conditions are favorable, the first vice-president and the chief operating officer at the Nornickel metals company, Sergey Dyachenko, said on Thursday.

A state of emergency was declared in the city after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk - Taimyr Energy Company's (NTEC) Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river. An investigative committee found that the tank had ruptured. Initial suspicions that a car rammed the tank were dispelled.

"The conclusion of the marine experts ... is an estimate of 14 days [to localize the spill].

Fourteen days, provided that the wind contributes a little to our situation. The wind direction is changing all the time, but we would like the wind to sweep the spill to the containment booms. But sometimes the wind blows in the opposite direction, so the oil spill drifts," Dyachenko, who is in charge of the company's response efforts, said on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The official made assurances that the situation was under control.

"We have discovered a way to partition [the spill], and with several teams, we will collect this oil in storages," Dyachenko added.

The official praised the efforts of rescuers from St. Petersburg and Murmansk who helped prevent the spill from floating further into Lake Pyasino by installing containment booms.

Related Topics

Weather Russia Company Oil Car Norilsk Murmansk St. Petersburg Tank All From

Recent Stories

20 aspiring change-makers selected as official ‘ ..

1 hour ago

Hong Kong Police Detain Protesters Commemorating T ..

4 minutes ago

French Government to Present Recovery Plan For Eco ..

4 minutes ago

Collective strategy needed to overcome environment ..

4 minutes ago

Over 2 dozens shops sealed for violating SOPs

4 minutes ago

Facebook Deactivates Accounts of High-Profile Tuni ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.