UrduPoint.com

Oil Spill 'nail In The Coffin' For Covid-hit Thai Beach Businesses

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Oil spill 'nail in the coffin' for Covid-hit Thai beach businesses

Oil washing up on a beach on Thailand's east coast could be the "nail in the coffin" for pandemic-hit hotels and restaurants, local hospitality businesses said Saturday

Rayong, Thailand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Oil washing up on a beach on Thailand's east coast could be the "nail in the coffin" for pandemic-hit hotels and restaurants, local hospitality businesses said Saturday.

The Thai navy and pollution experts are scrambling to clean up Tuesday night's spill in the Gulf of Thailand where at least 60 tonnes of crude leaked about 20 kilometres (12 miles) off the coast of Rayong province.

Crews in yellow plastic protective suits were seen at Mae Ram Phueng Beach -- about two and a half hours from Bangkok -- on Saturday afternoon cleaning up the oil slick which began washing up late the previous night.

Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited, the operator of the undersea pipeline that leaked, said it was trying to minimise oil reaching the shoreline using booms.

An aerial surveillance aircraft is monitoring the slick on the sea, and local media reported that satellite imagery on Friday showed a pollution zone of 47 square kilometres.

Marine scientist Thon Thamrongnawasawat said the oil slick is expected to continue to wash up on shore over the coming days due to stronger wind.

People should "definitely avoid" swimming in affected areas, Thon said in a Facebook post.

For struggling resorts and tourism-dependent businesses at Mae Ram Phueng Beach and the surrounding area, the pollution and lack of swimmers could spell disaster for livelihoods.

"There have been fewer customers because of Covid-19 and the lethargic economy and now the oil spill is like a nail in the coffin," said Korn Thongpiijit, 45, who manages Barnsabhaisabai Resort which is situated right where authorities have set up a clean-up operation.

"We already reduced accommodation prices by 50 percent because of Covid-19 for survival." Bhorn, the owner of a nearby seafood restaurant said most of her wild-caught produce came from local fishermen and already customers were phoning up worried about the situation.

"Our income has dwindled by more than 50 per cent since Covid-19 started," she told AFP, adding she is waiting to assess the impact.

A dozen ships are spraying dispersant chemicals and so far more than 80,000 litres has been doused over the affected area, the Royal Thai Navy said Saturday.

Star Petroleum said divers had found a failure in a flexible hose that formed part of the undersea equipment around a single point mooring -- a floating buoy used to offload oil from tankers.

A pipeline leak in the same area in 2013 led to a major slick that coated a beach on neabry Ko Samet.

There are fears a national park Ko Samet could be affected in this spill which could take more than a month to clean up.

Related Topics

Thailand Facebook Company Oil Same Rayong Bangkok Post Media From

Recent Stories

Ailing whale found near Athens returns to deeper w ..

Ailing whale found near Athens returns to deeper waters

2 minutes ago
 BISE announces result of special matriculation exa ..

BISE announces result of special matriculation examination

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Fearing US Deliberately Overpl ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Fearing US Deliberately Overplaying Escalation Rhetoric - Re ..

14 minutes ago
 Five more cases of Omicron reported in KP: Health ..

Five more cases of Omicron reported in KP: Health Deptt. official

14 minutes ago
 Barty wins first set in Australian Open final

Barty wins first set in Australian Open final

14 minutes ago
 Indoor wedding, dining, gathering banned in the wa ..

Indoor wedding, dining, gathering banned in the wake of 5th wave of Coronavirus

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>