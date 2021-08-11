UrduPoint.com

Oil Spill Near Russia's Novorossiysk 400,000 Times Larger Than Reported - Satellite Images

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:43 PM

Oil Spill Near Russia's Novorossiysk 400,000 Times Larger Than Reported - Satellite Images

The area of the oil products spill near Russia's Novorossiysk turned out to be 400,000 times larger than it was initially reported by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, as it totals 80 square kilometers (30.8 square miles), according to satellite images analyzed by the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The area of the oil products spill near Russia's Novorossiysk turned out to be 400,000 times larger than it was initially reported by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, as it totals 80 square kilometers (30.8 square miles), according to satellite images analyzed by the Space Research Institute of the Russian academy of Sciences.

"The spill is much larger than it was declared, as at the moment of the radar survey the oil pollution area neared 80 square kilometers.

On August 8, the oil smear stretched 19 kilometers from the coast into the open sea," the Space Research Institute said in a statement.

Scientists of the Space Research Institute's Institute of Oceanology analyzed the radar image taken by Sentinel-1 satellite on August 8.

The oil spill was registered on August 7, when oil was pumped onto Greek oil tanker Minerva Symphony from a loading device of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which assessed the spill area at around 200 square meters.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Novorossiysk August From

Recent Stories

Biden stands by US withdrawal plan from Afghanista ..

Biden stands by US withdrawal plan from Afghanistan as Taliban gain

4 minutes ago
 European stocks climb at open after Asia, US gains ..

European stocks climb at open after Asia, US gains

4 minutes ago
 Hunerkada starts registration for graphic design s ..

Hunerkada starts registration for graphic design short courses

6 minutes ago
 US Believes Kabul Could Fall to Taliban in 1-3 Mon ..

US Believes Kabul Could Fall to Taliban in 1-3 Months - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Lukashenko to See Final Draft Amendments to Belaru ..

Lukashenko to See Final Draft Amendments to Belarus' Constitution by September- ..

9 minutes ago
 Five killed, two injured in road accident

Five killed, two injured in road accident

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.