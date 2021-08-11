The area of the oil products spill near Russia's Novorossiysk turned out to be 400,000 times larger than it was initially reported by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, as it totals 80 square kilometers (30.8 square miles), according to satellite images analyzed by the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The area of the oil products spill near Russia's Novorossiysk turned out to be 400,000 times larger than it was initially reported by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, as it totals 80 square kilometers (30.8 square miles), according to satellite images analyzed by the Space Research Institute of the Russian academy of Sciences.

"The spill is much larger than it was declared, as at the moment of the radar survey the oil pollution area neared 80 square kilometers.

On August 8, the oil smear stretched 19 kilometers from the coast into the open sea," the Space Research Institute said in a statement.

Scientists of the Space Research Institute's Institute of Oceanology analyzed the radar image taken by Sentinel-1 satellite on August 8.

The oil spill was registered on August 7, when oil was pumped onto Greek oil tanker Minerva Symphony from a loading device of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which assessed the spill area at around 200 square meters.