KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) Oil products spilled into Lake Goloe in the Khabarovsk Territory due to depressurization of a pipeline, the department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region said on Tuesday.

"On July 13, law enforcement agencies received information indicating that as a result of depressurization of an oil pipeline located in the Komsomolsky district oil products fell into Lake Goloe. The investigative authorities are conducting checks with regard to the incident," the department said in a statement.

According to the statement, an investigative team was sent to the scene, while the oil pipeline is currently shut down, and the leak is localized.

The Amur Basin Environmental Prosecutor's Office, in turn, said that, according to preliminary data, the area of contamination amounted to 400 square meters (4,305 square feet).