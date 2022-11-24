Oil Supply Via Druzhba Pipeline to Slovakia Interrupted Due to Power Outages - Reports

Due to a power outage on Thursday, the supply of oil through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline from Ukraine to Slovakia was interrupted, Slovak broadcaster TA3 reported

According to the Czech operator MERO, oil supplies to the Czech Republic continue due to sufficient operational reserves in Slovakia, the channel reported.