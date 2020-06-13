UrduPoint.com
Oil Tank Truck Explosion In Eastern China Kills Four, Injures 50 More - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:10 PM

Oil Tank Truck Explosion in Eastern China Kills Four, Injures 50 More - Reports

Four people have been killed and at least 50 more injured following an oil tank truck explosion in east China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday, the media reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Four people have been killed and at least 50 more injured following an oil tank truck explosion in east China's Zhejiang Province on Saturday, the media reported.

According to China Central Television, the incident occurred on a freeway in the Tai Zhou district of the province at 16.

40 local time (08:40 GMT). It is not yet known what caused the truck to explode.

Nearby residential buildings were lightly damaged following the blast. Firefighters, rescuers, doctors and law enforcement officers have already arrived at the scene.

