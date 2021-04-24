UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Tanker Catches Fire Off Syrian Shore After Suspected Drone Strike - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:07 PM

Oil Tanker Catches Fire Off Syrian Shore After Suspected Drone Strike - Reports

A fire that broke out Saturday aboard an oil tanker off the Syrian coast was caused by a drone strike, Syrian state media said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) A fire that broke out Saturday aboard an oil tanker off the Syrian coast was caused by a drone strike, Syrian state media said.

The SANA news agency cited the Syrian oil ministry as saying that the strike appeared to have been launched from the Lebanese waters.

The tanker was stationed near the Mediterranean port city of Baniyas in the northwestern Tartous region. The fire has been put out.

Related Topics

Drone Fire Syria Oil Media From

Recent Stories

134 arrested in crackdown on Corona SOPs violators ..

1 second ago

Sindh Governor condoles with former health ministe ..

3 seconds ago

11 arrested over selling sugar at excessive rate

5 seconds ago

706 coronavirus patients recover during 24 hours i ..

3 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather likely to persist in most parts: ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan spearheading global efforts to stem again ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.