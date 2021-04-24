Oil Tanker Catches Fire Off Syrian Shore After Suspected Drone Strike - Reports

A fire that broke out Saturday aboard an oil tanker off the Syrian coast was caused by a drone strike, Syrian state media said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) A fire that broke out Saturday aboard an oil tanker off the Syrian coast was caused by a drone strike, Syrian state media said.

The SANA news agency cited the Syrian oil ministry as saying that the strike appeared to have been launched from the Lebanese waters.

The tanker was stationed near the Mediterranean port city of Baniyas in the northwestern Tartous region. The fire has been put out.