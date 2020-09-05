Oil Tanker Fire Off Sri Lanka Coast Under Control - Navy

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The fire raging on the Panama-registered MT New Diamond oil tanker off the coast of Sri Lanka has been brought under control, the Sri Lankan navy said on Friday.

The fire erupted late on Thursday as a result of a boiler explosion in the main engine room of the oil tanker, which was sailing 38 nautical miles (70 kilometers) off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas en route from Kuwait to India. One crew member has died in a blast, 21 others were rescued and hospitalized.

The spokesman for the Sri Lankan fleet said that the vessel is planned to be towed to the open sea.

The blaze did not reach the ship's tanks containing around 270,000 metric tonnes of crude oil, the navy noted, adding that the spill was ruled out.

According to the Ada Derana broadcaster, the Sri Lankan navy, air force, and the port authorities as well as the Indian navy and coast guard are all engaged in the rescue operation. Two Russian ships, which took part in the fire response operation, have left the scene after providing the necessary assistance last night.

The Russian National Defense Management Center has said that the ships of the Pacific Fleet, heading for the Russian-Indian exercises in the Andaman Sea, were urgently deployed to help the tanker in distress.