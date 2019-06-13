Oil Tanker Hit by Blast in Gulf of Oman Seems to Have Caused No Pollution - Shipping Firm

There does not seem to be any pollution after Frontline shipping company's oil tanker Front Altair was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman, company spokesman Pat Adamson told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) There does not seem to be any pollution after Frontline shipping company's oil tanker Front Altair was hit by an explosion in the Gulf of Oman, company spokesman Pat Adamson told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Of course we are investigating right now. The vessel is still on fire.

There is a salvage tug alongside or near the vessel, which is still on fire ... The vessel has not sunk as there was some speculation that it has sunk ... There doesn't appear to be any pollution at all," the spokesman said.

Adamson said earlier that it would be premature to confirm the blast followed by fire as an attack.