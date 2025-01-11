Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Germany charged that a heavily loaded tanker adrift off its northern coast Friday was part of the "shadow fleet" Moscow uses to avoid sanctions on its oil exports.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock criticised Russia's use of "dilapidated oil tankers" and labelled it a threat to European security.

She spoke after the 274-meter-long Eventin, carrying almost 100,000 tonnes of oil, was reported adrift and "unable to manoeuver" in the Baltic Sea.

The vessel, on its way from Russia to Egypt when it became stricken, "was drifting at low speed in the coastal waters", Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said.

An emergency tug intercepted the Eventin in waters off the island of Ruegen to stabilise the ship, which was carrying around "99,000 tons of oil".

No oil leaks were detected by several surveillance aircraft overflights, but two more tug boats were on their way to the ship, the command said in a later statement.

A four-person team of emergency towing specialists would soon be winched onto the deck from a Federal police helicopter to coordinate the operation, it added.

The sea was rough with 2.5-metre-high (8 feet) waves and strengthening wind gusts, the command also said, adding that no decision had yet been taken on whether and when to tow the ship to a port.

Although the tanker was navigating under the Panamanian flag, the German foreign ministry linked it to Russia's sanctions-busting "shadow fleet".

Baerbock said said that "by ruthlessly deploying a fleet of rusty tankers, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is not only circumventing the sanctions, but is also willingly accepting that tourism on the Baltic Sea will come to a standstill" in the event of an accident.

Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Western countries have hit Russia's oil industry with an embargo and banned the provision of services to ships carrying oil by sea.

In response, Russia has relied on tankers with opaque ownership or without proper insurance to continue lucrative oil exports.

The number of ships in the "shadow fleet" has exploded since the start of the war in Ukraine, according to US think tank the Atlantic Council.

In addition to direct action against Russia's oil industry, Western countries have moved to sanction individual ships thought to be in the shadow fleet.

The European Union has so far sanctioned over 70 ships thought to be ferrying Russian oil.

The United States and Britain on Friday moved to impose restrictions on some further 180 ships in the shadow fleet.