Oil Tanker On Fire Off Germany, Crew Rescued
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A fire broke out aboard an oil tanker off Germany on Friday, and seven crew were rescued from the burning vessel in the Baltic Sea, emergency services said.
"A fire broke out on the Annika tanker on Friday morning," the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said, adding that the ship was carrying about 640 tonnes of oil.
"All seven crew members on board were picked up and brought to shore.
"
The statement added that the ship was in the Mecklenburger Bay in waters between the towns of Kuehlungsborn und Warnemuende.
Emergency service vessels "have begun fighting the fire" and more rescue crew were headed to the area on helicopters.
The ship was anchored and also attached to a tugboat, according to the central command.
The German-flagged tanker is 73 metres (240 foot) long and 12 metres wide.
