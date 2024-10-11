Open Menu

Oil Tanker On Fire Off Germany, Crew Rescued

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Oil tanker on fire off Germany, crew rescued

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A fire broke out aboard an oil tanker off Germany on Friday, and seven crew were rescued from the burning vessel in the Baltic Sea, emergency services said.

"A fire broke out on the Annika tanker on Friday morning," the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said, adding that the ship was carrying about 640 tonnes of oil.

"All seven crew members on board were picked up and brought to shore.

"

The statement added that the ship was in the Mecklenburger Bay in waters between the towns of Kuehlungsborn und Warnemuende.

Emergency service vessels "have begun fighting the fire" and more rescue crew were headed to the area on helicopters.

The ship was anchored and also attached to a tugboat, according to the central command.

The German-flagged tanker is 73 metres (240 foot) long and 12 metres wide.

Related Topics

Fire Oil Germany All From

Recent Stories

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

26 minutes ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

36 minutes ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

38 minutes ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

40 minutes ago
 “Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

2 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

2 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

2 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024

7 hours ago
 ‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

21 hours ago

More Stories From World