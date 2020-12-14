UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Tanker Operator Says Crew Safe After Blast Off Coast Of Saudi Arabia's Jeddah

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:35 PM

Oil Tanker Operator Says Crew Safe After Blast Off Coast of Saudi Arabia's Jeddah

No crew member of the Singapore-flagged BW Rhine oil tanker was injured as a result of the explosion that occurred in the early hours of Monday off the shore of the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah, the oil tanker operator Hafnia said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) No crew member of the Singapore-flagged BW Rhine oil tanker was injured as a result of the explosion that occurred in the early hours of Monday off the shore of the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah, the oil tanker operator Hafnia said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, the UK maritime trade authority reported the explosion near Jeddah. An investigation was launched into the case. According to the Dryad Global maritime security company, the blast took place while the vessel was conducting operations within the anchorage at the Saudi Aramco Jeddah port.

"The Master immediately ceased all discharge operations and enacted emergency procedures onboard. The crew have extinguished the fire with assistance from the shore fire brigade and tug boats, and all 22 seafarers have been accounted for with no injuries," Hafnia, which is operating under maritime company BW Group Limited, said.

The vessel was hit from an external source while discharging in Jeddah at around 00:40 local time (21:40 GMT), the release said, adding that water ballast and cargo tanks on the port side sustained damages.

"Cooling procedures and inerting of cargo space have been initiated to avoid reignition of fire," the company said.

Hafnia does not rule out an oil spill, but, as of now, receives no confirmation on the matter, as the ship devices currently show oil levels aboard being at the same level as before the incident.

Meanwhile, security experts have told shipping news agency Trade Winds that Yemen's Shia rebel Houthi movement is unlikely to be responsible for the explosion, because the incident occurred in a remote area.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Water Yemen Jeddah Company Oil Saudi Same Anchorage United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation of Khalifa Bin ..

21 minutes ago

Masses consistently rejected alliance of eleven po ..

58 seconds ago

Kashmiri doctor tops three super-specialty exams i ..

1 minute ago

Govt urged to fix constituencies for minority memb ..

1 minute ago

US Removes Khartoum From List of Terror Sponsors S ..

10 minutes ago

UAE, Israel export credit agenciessign landmark tr ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.