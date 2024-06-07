Oilers Face Panthers Seeking Canada's First Stanley Cup Since '93
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Connor McDavid, a three-time NHL Most Valuable Player, and his Edmonton Oilers teammates will have support from all across Canada when they face the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.
McDavid will play in the first final of his nine-year NHL career when the Oilers visit Florida on Saturday to open the best-of-seven championship series.
No Canadian team has captured the trophy since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens, the longest such gap since the hardware was introduced in 1893. Six Canadian clubs have lost in the final since Montreal's victory.
McDavid, considered by many the NHL's greatest active player, won last year's goal scoring crown and this season has produced a career-best 100 assists plus 32 goals to spark the Oilers into their first final since 2006, when they lost to Carolina in seven games.
"There have been lots of growing pains, for sure, lots of lessons, and obviously it feels great to be in this position," McDavid said. "This was always part of the plan, and it feels good to be here today."
Together with Leon Draisaitl, who has 10 goals and 18 assists in the playoffs, McDavid has the Oilers with a chance to lift the Cup for the first time since 1990. McDavid tops all playoff scorers with five goals and 26 assists.
Blocking McDavid's path to the title, however, is a deep and talented Florida Panthers squad ignited by Finnish captain Aleksander Barkov, one that reached last year's Stanley Cup Final only to fall to Vegas in five games.
"It's going to be a challenge," said Florida forward Carter Verhaeghe. "They have some pretty special players over there and definitely going to embrace it.
"Any time you go against some of the best players in the world it's always fun and challenging."
The Panthers are the first team to return to the final after losing the prior year since the 2009 Pittsburgh Penguins.
"We expected to be back here," said Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk. "We were expecting this the way we've been working, the way we've been dialed in and detailed. We're very happy to be back -- but the job is not finished."
Florida starts goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, a two-time winner of the Vezina Trophy as top NHL goaltender. He is 12-5 with a 2.20 goals-against average in the playoffs, where he has allowed two goals or fewer in 13 of 17 contests.
"The job is not done," Bobrovsky said. "There's a good challenge in front of us and we're excited for it."
Edmonton counters with Stuart Skinner, who is 11-5 with a 2.50 GAA.
"Can't say enough good things," McDavid said of Skinner. "He learned a lot from last year's playoffs and he's putting them to good use. He's an elite goaltender.
"Everybody is doing a lot of really good things and we're getting great goaltending."
Recent Stories
PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO
SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination
Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis
Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 22
Annual Members Photographic Competition, Exhibition opened
Govt funds will be used transparently: Commissioner
Govt determined to improve standard of education: Governor
Israel's strike on UN school that left dozens dead used US munitions, media repo ..
Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari
Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells
ADC chairs agriculture census meeting
More Stories From World
-
Portugal put faith in Ronaldo in search of Euro glory10 minutes ago
-
In first, SpaceX's megarocket Starship nails ocean splashdown40 minutes ago
-
De Bruyne, Lukaku still the keys for rebuilding Belgium40 minutes ago
-
Lewandowski relishing sentimental return to Germany for Euro 202440 minutes ago
-
United States beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup Super Over7 hours ago
-
Disputes flare in Brazil between landowners, occupiers7 hours ago
-
Dutch exit poll: Green/left group edges out Wilders in EU vote7 hours ago
-
Pakistan need 19 to beat United States in T20 World Cup Super Over8 hours ago
-
Thruster problems delay Boeing Starliner docking with ISS8 hours ago
-
Gauff says lack of video replays in tennis 'ridiculous'9 hours ago
-
Dominant Swiatek sees off Gauff to reach French Open final9 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy to establish camp office in Luxembourg on June 229 hours ago