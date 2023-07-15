Oilfield Services Firm SLB Says Halting All Services to Russia Due to Western Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The oilfield services firm SLB announced that it is halting all shipments of products and technology into Russia due to Western sanctions.

"SLB today announced that it is halting shipments of products and technology into Russia from all SLB facilities worldwide in response to the continued expansion of international sanctions," the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company previously banned any of its shipments from the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada into Russia, the statement said.

The company explained that beginning in March 2022, SLB took voluntary measures to reduce its operations in Russia and announced that it would make no new investments in the country, the statement said. The firm also vowed it would not deploy new technology used in its services business in Russia, the statement said.

The company ensures it has continued to commit significant resources to ensure that it abides by the sanctions, which it takes extremely seriously, the statement added.