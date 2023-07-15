Open Menu

Oilfield Services Firm SLB Says Halting All Services To Russia Due To Western Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Oilfield Services Firm SLB Says Halting All Services to Russia Due to Western Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) The oilfield services firm SLB announced that it is halting all shipments of products and technology into Russia due to Western sanctions.

"SLB today announced that it is halting shipments of products and technology into Russia from all SLB facilities worldwide in response to the continued expansion of international sanctions," the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company previously banned any of its shipments from the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada into Russia, the statement said.

The company explained that beginning in March 2022, SLB took voluntary measures to reduce its operations in Russia and announced that it would make no new investments in the country, the statement said. The firm also vowed it would not deploy new technology used in its services business in Russia, the statement said.

The company ensures it has continued to commit significant resources to ensure that it abides by the sanctions, which it takes extremely seriously, the statement added.

Related Topics

Technology Business Russia Canada European Union Company United Kingdom United States March All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

2 hours ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

3 hours ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

3 hours ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

3 hours ago
Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

3 hours ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

3 hours ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

3 hours ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

3 hours ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

3 hours ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From World