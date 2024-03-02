Open Menu

Okafor Fires Milan To Win At Livid Eight-man Lazio

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 10:10 AM

Okafor fires Milan to win at livid eight-man Lazio

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Noah Okafor struck late to fire AC Milan to a 1-0 win at Lazio on Friday in a fiery Serie A match in Rome which finished with the outraged hosts down to eight men.

Switzerland forward Okafor forced home his fifth league goal of the season with two minutes remaining, pushing Milan up to 56 points in third place and further strengthening his team's position in Italy's Champions League spots.

Stefano Pioli's Milan are still 13 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, who host Genoa on Monday, but are just one behind second-placed Juventus.

Juve are at Napoli in Sunday night's big game and have Milan breathing down their necks after a poor recent run of form.

Okafor's strike was the most exciting moment of football in a niggly game in which Lazio had two players sent off in stoppage time, with a cascade of boos from dumbfounded home fans greeting the final whistle.

"It's was a game with a lot of fouls, we didn't have much rhythm," said Pioli to DAZN.

Friday's win also moved Milan 10 points ahead from fifth-placed Atalanta who on Sunday host Bologna, this year's surprise package in fourth.

It will make relations with Milan's American ownership slightly easier for Pioli as rumours continue to swirl about him being replaced in the summer after owner Gerry Cardinale said he was "not satisfied" on Thursday.

"It's a big win looking at the matches being played this weekend... we're trying to make this season a positive one as we still have big goals to reach," added Pioli.

Lazio drop down to ninth, level on 40 points with Napoli, after a defeat which was dreadful preparation for Tuesday's return leg with Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16.

Related Topics

Football Fire Poor Bologna Genoa Milan Rome Italy Switzerland Sunday From Bayern Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

50 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

10 hours ago
 Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

10 hours ago
 Stocks rally rolls on into March

Stocks rally rolls on into March

10 hours ago
 Police conduct crackdown against display of weapon ..

Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles

11 hours ago
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire ..

Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas

11 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

11 hours ago
 19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Sz ..

19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin

11 hours ago
 Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

11 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in firing incident

One killed, two injured in firing incident

11 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurra ..

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World