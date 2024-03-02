Okafor Fires Milan To Win At Livid Eight-man Lazio
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Noah Okafor struck late to fire AC Milan to a 1-0 win at Lazio on Friday in a fiery Serie A match in Rome which finished with the outraged hosts down to eight men.
Switzerland forward Okafor forced home his fifth league goal of the season with two minutes remaining, pushing Milan up to 56 points in third place and further strengthening his team's position in Italy's Champions League spots.
Stefano Pioli's Milan are still 13 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, who host Genoa on Monday, but are just one behind second-placed Juventus.
Juve are at Napoli in Sunday night's big game and have Milan breathing down their necks after a poor recent run of form.
Okafor's strike was the most exciting moment of football in a niggly game in which Lazio had two players sent off in stoppage time, with a cascade of boos from dumbfounded home fans greeting the final whistle.
"It's was a game with a lot of fouls, we didn't have much rhythm," said Pioli to DAZN.
Friday's win also moved Milan 10 points ahead from fifth-placed Atalanta who on Sunday host Bologna, this year's surprise package in fourth.
It will make relations with Milan's American ownership slightly easier for Pioli as rumours continue to swirl about him being replaced in the summer after owner Gerry Cardinale said he was "not satisfied" on Thursday.
"It's a big win looking at the matches being played this weekend... we're trying to make this season a positive one as we still have big goals to reach," added Pioli.
Lazio drop down to ninth, level on 40 points with Napoli, after a defeat which was dreadful preparation for Tuesday's return leg with Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
One killed, two injured in firing incident
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..
More Stories From World
-
Mbappe taken off at half-time as PSG draw at Monaco5 minutes ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Cognizant Classic scores5 minutes ago
-
Stocks end week at fresh records as Nvidia tops $2 tn5 minutes ago
-
Coleman trumps Lyles, Crouser dominant in world indoors5 minutes ago
-
Musk sues OpenAI over 'betrayal' of mission15 minutes ago
-
Muted outcome of WTO talks throws trade body into 'crisis'15 minutes ago
-
'Panicky' Bayern held in Freiburg to boost Leverkusen title hopes55 minutes ago
-
Milei warns Argentine parliament he will govern 'with or without' political support55 minutes ago
-
West Brom strengthen grip on Championship play-off place55 minutes ago
-
Coleman trumps Lyles, Crouser dominant in world indoors55 minutes ago
-
Swiss energy trader pays out $760 mn over Ecuador bribery1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship table1 hour ago