Okinawa Prosecutors Open Criminal Case Against 2 US Soldiers Over Armed Robbery - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The prosecutor's office in Japan's Okinawa prefecture has opened a criminal case against two US service members at the Kadena Air Base on suspicion of robbing some $65,000 from Currency exchange service, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

On May 12, threatening with a knife, the two reportedly robbed 2 million Yen ($18,500) and $46,000 from a currency exchange shop. The perpetrators managed to escape.

This is not the first time that US military personnel stationed in Japan have violated the law. According to Okinawa's public organizations, since 1972, when the prefecture was returned to Japanese sovereignty, American troops have committed some 5,800 offenses on its soil. About 10 percent of them are classified as grave crimes.