Oklahoma City Thunder take 13th straight win in NBA

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-98 on Thursday night to bag their 13th consecutive win in the NBA, which is the franchise record.

Canadian guard Gilgeous-Alexander scored 29 points for the OKC in a home game at the Paycom Center to play a key role in the victory.

He also produced a game-high eight assists for the Thunder.

Western Conference leaders OKC have 28 wins and five losses in the regular season.

Jalen Williams scored 18 points for OKC.

The Clippers, who were led by Amir Coffey with 26 points, were handed their 15th loss.