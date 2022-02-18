Oklahoma Executes Man by Lethal Injection for 2005 Murders - State Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The US state of Oklahoma has executed multiple murderer Gilbert Ray Postelle almost 17 years after he committed his crimes, state Attorney General John O'Connor announced on Thursday.

"The state's execution of Gilbert Postelle was carried out with zero complications at 10:15 am this morning," O'Connor said in a Twitter message. "Justice is now served for Amy Wright, James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle and the people of Oklahoma."

Postelle, 35, was executed by lethal injection at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlister, Oklahoma for killing four people with an AK-47 automatic rifle after being told to do it by his father in 2005 when he was 19.

He told a clemency hearing in December he had been a methamphetamine addict since he was 13.

In the killings, Postelle and his brother David shot so many bullets into Swindle that the victim's mother could not identify the body. Wright and Alderson were shot in the back as they attempted to escape the killing spree.

Postelle's father Earl had suffered brain injuries in a motorcycle accident and mistakenly blamed Swindle for them. He was declared mentally incompetent and died years ago, according to published reports. Postelle's execution was the fourth in Oklahoma since October when a seven-year moratorium on executions ended.