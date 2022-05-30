UrduPoint.com

Oklahoma Festival Shooting Leaves One Person Killed, Seven Wounded - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 08:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) At least one person was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at a festival in the US state of Oklahoma, regional authorities said.

"I have been informed of the shooting in Taft. I am grateful for OSBI_OK's ( Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's) swift response to assist local police and am confident in Oklahoma law enforcement's ability to bring justice to whoever is responsible for this deadly incident," Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said in a statement on social media on Sunday.

The OSBI said in a Sunday statement that one person was killed and seven others were injured during the tragic events at the outdoor Memorial Day festival near Taft.

"A suspect in the deadly Taft shooting is in custody.

An arrest warrant was issued for 26-year-old Skyler Buckner, who turned himself in at the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office at 4:05 p.m., today (21:05 GMT on Sunday)," the OSBI said.

A total of eight people were injured in the shooting; a 39-year-old woman later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, according to the law enforcement.

"The other seven injured range in age from 9 to 56. All are said to have non-life-threatening injuries," the OSBI said, specifying that one juvenile was injured in the shooting.

A total of 1,500 people attended the annual Memorial Day event at the Old City Square in Taft on Sunday, according to investigators. Witnesses said gunfire erupted after an argument.

