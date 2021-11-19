Oklahoma Governor Commutes Julius Jones' Death Sentence Hours Before Execution - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt commuted the death sentence of inmate Julius Jones to life in prison without the possibility of parole just hours before his scheduled execution, a statement released by Stitt's office said on Thursdayd.

"Pursuant to Article 6, Section 10 of the Oklahoma Constitution, Governor Kevin Stitt today issued Executive Order 2021-25 to commute the death sentence of Julius Jones, who was tried a convicted for the first-degree murder of Paul Howell, to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, on the condition that he shall never again be eligible to apply for, be considered for, or receive any additional commutation, pardon, or parole," the statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, Jones' attorneys filed a motion to block the execution, which was scheduled to take place at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Stitt said in the statement that the decision came after "prayerful consideration" and review of the case.