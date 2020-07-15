UrduPoint.com
Oklahoma Governor Stitt Announces He Tested Positive For Coronavirus - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Oklahoma Governor Stitt Announces He Tested Positive for Coronavirus - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Oklahoma Governor John Stitt said in a television statement on Wednesday that has tested positive for the novel coronavirus during a routine check up and is isolating himself from his family and colleagues.

"I got tested yesterday for COVID-19 and [the] results came back positive," Stitt said. "I feel fine. ... I am now isolated away from my family.

I will be working from home until it is safe to get back to normal life."

Stitt said he would not have been contagious before last Saturday and was having all his personal contacts traced.

"I would not have been contagious since before Saturday I did not have the traditional symptoms of COVID. ... I feel fine, slightly achy," Stitt said.

Oklahoma has so far reported 424 deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

