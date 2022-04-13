Oklahoma Governor Stitt Signs Bill Into Law That Effectively Outlaws Abortion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill - the SB 612 - into law that makes performing an abortion in the state a felony offense punishable by a sentence of ten years in prison and a fine of $100,000.

"As governor, I promised to sign every piece of pro-life legislation that hit my desk," Stitt said via Twitter on Tuesday. "Today, I kept that promise by signing SB 612 into law, once again showing the world that Oklahoma is the most pro-life state in the country."

The law makes an exception and allows abortions to be performed in situations in which the life of the mother is endangered but makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

The law is scheduled to go into effect in May at the end of Oklahoma's legislative session.

Abortion rights advocates criticized the bill, saying the measure would be devastating for women in Oklahoma and women from other US states who come to Oklahoma to have abortions. They say the measure is unconstitutional and similar laws approved recently in the states of Arkansas and Alabama have been blocked by Federal courts.

Anti-abortion activists and legislators said the measure is the strongest pro-life legislation in the United States and it effectively eliminates abortion in Oklahoma.