UrduPoint.com

Oklahoma Governor Stitt Signs Bill Into Law That Effectively Outlaws Abortion

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 03:30 AM

Oklahoma Governor Stitt Signs Bill Into Law That Effectively Outlaws Abortion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill - the SB 612 - into law that makes performing an abortion in the state a felony offense punishable by a sentence of ten years in prison and a fine of $100,000. 

"As governor, I promised to sign every piece of pro-life legislation that hit my desk," Stitt said via Twitter on Tuesday. "Today, I kept that promise by signing SB 612 into law, once again showing the world that Oklahoma is the most pro-life state in the country."

The law makes an exception and allows abortions to be performed in situations in which the life of the mother is endangered but makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

The law is scheduled to go into effect in May at the end of Oklahoma's legislative session.

Abortion rights advocates criticized the bill, saying the measure would be devastating for women in Oklahoma and women from other US states who come to Oklahoma to have abortions. They say the measure is unconstitutional and similar laws approved recently in the states of Arkansas and Alabama have been blocked by Federal courts.

Anti-abortion activists and legislators said the measure is the strongest pro-life legislation in the United States and it effectively eliminates abortion in Oklahoma.

Related Topics

World Governor Twitter Fine United States May Women From

Recent Stories

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian ..

Canada's Alberta Province Cuts Ties With 3 Russian Regions Over Ukraine - Russia ..

3 hours ago
 Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk ..

Kremlin Not Commenting on Detention of Medvedchuk in Ukraine

3 hours ago
 Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers ..

Russia, China Seek to Become Leading Space Powers - US Defense Intelligence Agen ..

3 hours ago
 Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelensk ..

Photo of Medvedchuk in Handcuffs Shared on Zelenskyy's Telegram Channel

3 hours ago
 US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Join ..

US on Russia's Concerns About Finland, Sweden Joining NATO: Addition Will Bring ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding ..

Pakistan welcomes US reaffirmation of longstanding bilateral ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.