Oklahoma Inmate Grant Convulsed 24 Times, Vomited During Execution - Media Witness

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Oklahoma death row inmate John Grant convulsed about two dozens times and vomited on himself when he was executed earlier in the day by lethal injection, a media witness said during a press conference.

Shortly before the proceedings, the US Supreme Court reversed a lower court's stay of execution over concerns about the lethal injection drug and protocol. Grant is the first inmate Oklahoma has put to death in over six years after the state botched executions in 2014 and 2015.

"He (Grant) lifted his head and looked to the side as the drugs began to flow, the first drug, the Midazolam, he exhaled deeply," AP reporter Sean Murphy said after the execution on Thursday. "He began convulsing about two dozen times, full body convulsions, and then began to vomit, which covered his face and began to run down and began to run down his neck and side of his face."

Grant continued to breathe and have involuntary convulsions, but was declared unconscious by a medical professional at 4:15 p.

m. Central Standard Time (CST) (9:00 p.m. GMT).

At 4:16 p.m. Grant was injected with two other drugs and stopped breathing about a minute later, the media witness said.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow declared the execution complete and time of death at 4:21 p.m., he added.

The media witness said before the execution began, Grant could be heard yelling "let's go" several times and his last words were a string of profanities.

Grant, along with Julius Jones, were initially part of a lawsuit filed against the state of Oklahoma for its death penalty policy, challenging the state's use of the drug midazolam as an effective way to reduce pain for the necessary length of time during executions.

Grant was convicted of murder in 1998 and sentenced to death. His death marks the first time Oklahoma has executed a prisoner since 2015.

The state is scheduled to execute another death row inmate, Julius Jones, on November 18.

