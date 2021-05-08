UrduPoint.com
Oklahoma To Receive Refund For Hydroxychloroquine Stockpile - State Attorney General

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 03:40 AM

Oklahoma to Receive Refund for Hydroxychloroquine Stockpile - State Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) Oklahoma has reached a deal with pharmaceutical wholesaler FFF Enterprises to receive a refund for the stockpile of hydroxychloroquine that the state had purchased, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced.

"Based on the unique circumstances encountered by the Oklahoma Department of Health, the company has agreed to return to the Department of Health the full purchase price paid for the medication last year," the Office of the Attorney said in a statement on Friday.

Oklahoma purchased hydroxychloroquine after it was authorized for emergency use as a treatment for people infected with the coronavirus. However, the authorization was later revoked by the food and Drug Administration, prompting Oklahoma to ask for a refund.

Oklahoma is set to receive a refund of roughly $2.6 million from the pharmaceutical wholesaler FFF Enterprises, whom Attorney General Hunter thanked for their understanding and partnership.

