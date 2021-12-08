Olaf Scholz sworn in as German chancellor

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was sworn in as Germany's ninth post-war chancellor on Wednesday, succeeding Angela Merkel as her 16 years in power came to an end

Berlin, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was sworn in as Germany's ninth post-war chancellor on Wednesday, succeeding Angela Merkel as her 16 years in power came to an end.

Scholz, 63, took the oath of office in the chamber of the Bundestag lower house of parliament from speaker Baerbel Bas, after his election by MPs with 395 out of 707 votes cast.