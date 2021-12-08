UrduPoint.com

Olaf Scholz Sworn In As German Chancellor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:08 PM

Olaf Scholz sworn in as German chancellor

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was sworn in as Germany's ninth post-war chancellor on Wednesday, succeeding Angela Merkel as her 16 years in power came to an end

Berlin, Dec 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Social Democrat Olaf Scholz was sworn in as Germany's ninth post-war chancellor on Wednesday, succeeding Angela Merkel as her 16 years in power came to an end.

Scholz, 63, took the oath of office in the chamber of the Bundestag lower house of parliament from speaker Baerbel Bas, after his election by MPs with 395 out of 707 votes cast.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Germany Chamber Angela Merkel From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

10 minutes ago
 TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals so ..

TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals socio-economic settling

26 minutes ago
 Ethiopia's Abiy announces return to Addis Ababa fr ..

Ethiopia's Abiy announces return to Addis Ababa from war front

1 minute ago
 Seventh Round of Talks on JCPOA Restoration to Res ..

Seventh Round of Talks on JCPOA Restoration to Resume on Thursday - EU Represent ..

1 minute ago
 Belarusian Security Council Condemns Ukrainian Mil ..

Belarusian Security Council Condemns Ukrainian Military Drills Near Border

15 minutes ago
 WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other ..

WHO, US scientists say Omicron no worse than other virus variants

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.